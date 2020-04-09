|
Charles H. Besley, 83 of Elmira NY passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 29 yrs Debbie Besley, son Michael (Remedios) Besley of Lutz, FL, daughter Connie (Mike) Bellinger of Elmira, NY, daughter Sherry Besley of Elmira, NY, son Charles (Michelle) Besley of Clayton NC, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Irene Besley, sister Arlene Batterson, sister Dolores Brace, brother Richard Besley, and grandson Travis Bellinger.
Charlie was an extremely hard working man, always working two jobs. Days he could be found in counter parts sales in auto/big truck industry. Nights/weekends, he operated a foreign car repair shop.
This shop was the result of a lifelong passion for cars. Self-taught, starting in his parents garage tinkering as a hobby, he became a legend (just ask Tommy Hilfiger!) in the area for foreign car repair. Never once did he advertise, but built the business on a referral only basis.
His passion for cars extended to the race track. He spent many years during the 60's and 70's as Chief Tech Inspector at Watkins Glen International. Not only did that entail pre and post-race inspection, but also the inspection of race cars after crashes to further enhance safety for drivers. In his later years, he spent many weekends as a spectator at various racing events across the country.
He also enjoyed a great love of fishing and camping. He and Deb spent many years camping at the southern foot of Seneca Lake in Clute Park. He fished almost every weekend with wonderful friends. The fishing ventures and derbies often extended to the other Finger Lakes as well Lake Erie.
Chuckie, as we lovingly call him, was not just a man who loved cars and fishing. His devotion to his family and friends is unsurpassed. He was always available to listen, no matter when or where. His gentle and easy demeanor was known by all. His quick whit and sense of humor was always present, and he was never short of a joke or funny story to share. He had the ability to make everyone laugh! He stepped up to the plate, and was mom and dad for many years. Chuckie will be loved and missed by all who know him. At Charlie's request, there will be a private service for family only. Those who wish to make donations can do so to the COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org or to Care First (formerly Hospice) at Carefirstny.org.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020