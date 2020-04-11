|
Charles H. "Chuck" Miller, Jr.
Lawrenceville - Charles H. "Chuck" Miller Jr, age 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He was born on May 2, 1942 in Corning, the son of the late Charles and Elsie (Cary) Miller Sr.
Chuck was a very generous and kindhearted person. He was a philanthropist and was loved by all who met him. Chuck was a veteran of the US Army during Vietnam assigned to the 1098th transport company. He was a life time member of the Lawrenceville Fire Department and Ambulance having served 22 years as fire chief, a member of East Point Fish and Game Club, and he attended the East Lawrence Baptist Church. Chuck was a retired rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service, he farmed land that has been in the family for generations, he was a sports enthusiast and a die hard Yankees fan.
He is survived by his brother, Richard J. Miller, sister, Carolyn (Wayne) Comstock, nieces, Angela Miller, Marcy Comstock, and Cheryl Comstock, adopted family members, Steve, Tracy, Sara, Michael (Austin), Matthew Shutt, and Jillian (Richie) Seaton, and numerous cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his step mother, Rosie Miller.
A Celebration of Chuck's Life will take place at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrenceville Fire Department. P.O. Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. To view service details, go to : www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020