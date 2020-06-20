Charles H. "Chuck" Miller Jr.
Charles H. "Chuck" Miller Jr

Lawrenceville - Charles H. "Chuck" Miller Jr, age 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Visitation will take place at the Lawrenceville Fire and Ambulance Sub Station (Rt 287 in Lawrenceville, near the intersection with 328, across from Hall's Hardware and Lumber) on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. A Fire Service with Military Honors will follow there at 3:00 pm. Burial to follow in Powers Cemetery, Lawrenceville PA Covid 19 precautions will apply.

To view complete obituary, go to www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
