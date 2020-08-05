Charles Henry Myers
Jacksonville - Charles Henry Myers, 74, of Jacksonville passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1946 in Elmira, New York to the late Julius Charles and Mildred (Kinner) Myers.
Chuck was many things to many people throughout his life, you may know him as "Chuck", "Tuna", "T-Paw", "Peeps", "Pepaw" or Coach; no matter how you knew him you knew that he loved and cared for everyone. He was an avid sport fan but especially loved the game of baseball. Being a baseball coach to many children in the Jacksonville Youth Baseball league brought him great joy and love. His love for his grandchildren was never ending, Before, becoming an amazing youth coach he proudly served in the United States Air Force where he was part of the Titan II Missile Wing in Tucson, Arizona, Headquarters in the 8th Air Force and his last duty assignment was with the 308 MIMS. Upon retirement Chuck and his loving wife, Pam, of 51 years, began traveling in their RV.
He is preceded in death by his sister Mary Lou Palmer.
Chuck leaves behind his lovely wife, Pam (Matthews) Myers; his children Desha Kyzer (Steven) and Jeremy Myers (Lea); his grandchildren McKenzie Kyzer, Chase Kyzer, Asher Myers, Gabby Baisden, Elija Myers and Isaiah Myers; his siblings Ellen Murphy, Bobby Matthews; niece Debbie Rhodaback; a host of loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Burial arrangements will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas. 501-982-3400.
