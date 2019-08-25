Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Charles "Harry" Herrick


1956 - 2019
Charles "Harry" Herrick Obituary
CHARLES "Harry" HERRICK

Rock Stream - Charles "Harry" Gregory Herrick, age 63, of Rock Stream, NY passed away August 23, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1956 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Roger and Kathryn Herrick.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother and sister, Michael and Lee Herrick. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Catherine (Scuteri) Herrick; sons, Jason (Stephanie) Herrick of Dundee, Jeremy (Shannon) Herrick of Lowman, and Joseph (Melissa) Herrick of Rock Stream; brother Scott Herrick of New Jersey; sister Tracie (Dick) McIlroy of Watkins Glen; father-and-mother-in-law, Richard and Elizabeth Scuteri of Watkins Glen; brothers-in-law, Michael (Paula) Scuteri of Buffalo, Victor (Wendy) Scuteri of North Carolina, Frank (Robin) Scuteri of Florida, and Vincent (Bonnie) Scuteri of Watkins Glen; sisters-in-law, Donna (John) Miller of Rock Stream, Gina Brown of Burdett; 10 grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah, Preston, Lacey, Jaxon, Hannah, Desiree, Kylee, Izabella, and Joseph; his loyal companion, dog Dino; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Schuyler Hospital Health Foundation, 220 Steuben St. Montour Falls, NY 14865 or (https://schuylerhospital.org/about-us/schuyler-health-foundation/)

The family wishes to thank the staff at Schuyler Hospital for their compassionate care.

You may express condolences to the family or find the donations link online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
