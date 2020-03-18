|
Charles J. Dewey
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Chuck was born on June 17, 1932, a son of Daniel and Anita Friery Dewey. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1950 and was drafted into the US Army in October 1952. Sergeant First Class Dewey served in Korea where he earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and Combat Infantryman Badge. Soon after his return in August 1954, he met Beverly Jean Lathrop at the county fair and married her that December. He was self-employed as a plumbing and heating contractor for over 60 years. Chuck is survived by his wife Bev, his sons Lon (Karen Mecum), Scott (Becky), and Matt (Debra); his daughter-in-law Jeanne Ross Dewey; his grandchildren Nicole (George) Apgar, Christina (Mike) Higgins, Zachary, Alek, Charles, and Riley; his step-grandchildren Sara (Frank) Speciale and Alexander Falco; his great-grandchildren Mia DiLuzio, Lucas Apgar, Alanni and Gianna Rivera, and Heston Higgins; his step-great-granddaughter Bryer Speciale; his sister-in-law Jeanne Nolan Dewey; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friend Dewey. Chuck is predeceased by his son Todd (2015), his parents, his sister Jane (Fred) Hungerford, and his brothers "Madman" Paul (Vivian) and Roger. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held at a later date. Chuck will rest in peace at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira. All are invited to express their words of comfort in Chuck's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020