Charles J. Warunek, Jr
Charles J. Warunek, Jr. died peacefully in Corning, NY on April 19, 2020 at the age of 81.
Chas, Charlie, "Pop", as he was affectionately known by friends & family, was born in Corning, NY on November 26, 1938 to Charles and Marion (Drew) Warunek.
He graduated from Corning Northside High School in 1956. He married Gwen Hackett on January 4, 1958 at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Remaining in Corning all his life, Charles worked as Service Manager at Corning Natural Gas, with 60 years active and retired service. He was a communicant, active and dedicated member of All Saints Parish, Corning Catholic Schools and the Boy Scouts. He was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Corning Elks Club.
He is survived by his children: Scott (Kim) Warunek of Rio Hondo, Texas, Mary Warunek-Lamb of Pittsford NY, David (Kathleen) Warunek of Wayne, NY, Sharon (Russell) Miller of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Daniel Warunek, Justine (Todd) Warunek-Lane, Amanda (David) Kirby, Brendan Lamb, Scott Lamb, Christopher Lamb, Zachary (Jackie) Warunek, Anna Warunek, Drew (Nicole) Miller, Eric Miller; aunt, Helen Warunek; great-grandchildren: Ethan Warunek, Julianna Warunek, Charles Lane, Alexander Lanfear, Ashlyn Gilbert, Riley Kirby, Susanna Kirby, Aidan Lamb, Connor Lamb, Dawson Lamb; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen; his parents, Charles and Marion; mother-in-law, Lucy Hackett; sister-in-law, Pauline Peck; and faithful companion, Zero.
Charles was loved by many, admired for his faith, compassion, integrity, and quick wit. Charles was an accomplished woodworker later in life, but he also was a plumber, carpenter and electrician when needed, and he often helped family and friends with many projects. He was a generous individual who loved helping anyone that needed it.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and messages of support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corning Community Food Pantry, PO Box 1255, Corning, NY 14830.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Charles will be announced at a later date.
Charles' family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020