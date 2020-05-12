Services
Charles J. "Charlie" Winnie


1952 - 2020
Charles J. "Charlie" Winnie Obituary
Charles J. "Charlie" Winnie

Elmira Heights - Age 67, passed away on Sun. May 10, 2020 following declining health. Born on June 2, 1952 in Corning, NY son of the late, George & Ella Mae Gill Winnie. Charles finally found true happiness when he married Bernice Johnston Winnie in 2010. He also adopted her family and for the first time had children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to care for. He was employed by Capabilities for many years as a custodian. An outdoorsman, Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. In addition to his loving wife, Bernice; he is survived by his step-children, Brett (Georgia) Johnston, Richard Johnston Jr., Donna (Karl) Wilkins, Vicki (Tim) Warren, and Dale (Mike) Dalton; 9 step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren; siblings, John (Diana) Winnie and Levi Case; uncles, Tom and John Gill and Bill (Lucy) Gill; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by a step-grandson, Michael W. Dalton. He was an active member of Central Assembly of God in Horseheads, NY for many years and where his memorial services will take place at a later date to be announced.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 12 to May 17, 2020
