Charles J. "Charlie" Winnie
Elmira Heights - Age 67, passed away on Sun. May 10, 2020 following declining health. Guests will be received at Central Assembly of God, 1 Brenway Dr. #1341, Horseheads, NY 14845 on Sun. June 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
