Charles K. "Chuck" Jayne


1940 - 2020
Charles K. "Chuck" Jayne Obituary
Charles "Chuck" K. Jayne

Millerton, PA - Charles "Chuck" K. Jayne, age 79, of Millerton, PA, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 1, 1940 in Black Walnut, PA, a son of Edwin and Marion (Williams) Jayne. Chuck was the husband of Sheila Smith for 26 years. He worked as a logger and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Chuck is survived by his wife; a son, Kenneth (Kimberly) Jayne of Mansfield; a step son, Kenneth (Leann) Smith of Mansfield; two step daughters, Michelle (Andrew) Howe of Lawrenceville, and April Mott of Troy; eleven grandchildren, Brittany, Kelsey, Shawn, Cory, Mikayla, Brandy, Cheyenne, Dakota, Justin, Carmen, and Damion; four great grandchildren; and three brothers, LeRoy Jayne of Millerton, Paul Jayne of Daggett, and Gerald "Jerry" (Darlene) Jayne of Bentley Creek. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stephen Lee; and a brother, Theodore Jayne.

A private funeral service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. Burial will take place in Alder Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
