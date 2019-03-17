Resources
Charles Knapp

Charles Knapp

Elmira - Charles S. "Baldy" Knapp, Age 89, formally from Elmira and recently of Spring Hills, Florida passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019 at Bayfront Medical in Brooksville. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Margaret Knapp, his brother Herbert Knapp and daughter in law Lisa Knapp. He is survived by his wife Linda and his five children: Debra Wilbur (Mike Couture), John Knapp (Kathryn), Brenda Brown (Walter), Sheila VanDyke (Mike) and Marc Knapp. He also has 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren along with numerous relatives. He served in the United States Army and was a painter by trade working for John H. Cook for over 30 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion and was of the Nazarene faith. A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held by his children in Elmira, at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
