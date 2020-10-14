Charles L. Hamilton
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Charlie was born July 5, 1939 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Clayton and Thelma Miller Hamilton. He is pre-deceased by his brother Clayton "Tony" Jr., and loving long-time companion of 40 years, Ruth Miller. Charlie is survived by his siblings, Florence Carrigan, Barbara Kelly, Bonnie Ayres, and Ross Hamilton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Charlie served his country honorably with the US Army, retired from Hardinge as a tool & die operator and was a commander at the American Legion Post 442. The family will welcome relatives and friends to the Horseheads American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Rd., Horseheads, NY on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 12-2PM with Military Honors to follow. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Those wishing to remember Charlie consider memorial contributions to the American Legion Post 442 in his memory. Special thank you to his long-time neighbors and friends Ray and Patricia Miller. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Charlie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
