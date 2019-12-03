|
Charles L. Wilcox
Johnson City - Charles L. Wilcox, 87, of Johnson City, New York and formerly of Corning, New York, passed away November 30, 2019 at the Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home in Binghamton. He would have celebrated his 88th birthday on December 1st.
Born in Corning, NY, December 1, 1931, Charles lived most of his life in Painted Post, NY. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Colgrove) Wilcox and graduated in 1950 from Painted Post High School. He attended Rochester Business Institute and served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. It was while he was stationed in England that he met Joy Wake and they were married in Painted Post August 20, 1955. Charles and Joy celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past August. Upon his return to Corning, he worked for Corning Incorporated retiring in 1991. Charles had an excellent mathematical mind. An accountant in the Precious Metals Department, he received many awards for his accuracy which later resulted in Corning Incorporated honoring him with the distinction of Associate in 1988. In his retirement, Charles worked for over 20 years as an election inspector in Steuben County.
Charles was extremely proud of his musical and artistically talented children and grandchildren. He loved to hear them perform and to share their artwork attending many of their fine arts events over the years. He especially enjoyed music from the Big Band and Swing era. He and Joy were members of the Aragon Dance Club in Corning for many years. Charles was known in his younger years as a fine musician himself. Charles loved baseball. He was a life long fan of the New York Yankees and treasured his time attending Yankee games at the stadium with his family. One of the biggest thrills for Charles was being in attendance at Derek Jeters' 3000th hit game. Often together with family and friends, he caught everyone by surprise with his dry sense of humor leaving the room in hilarious laughter.
He often felt a sense of giving back to his hometown community. In the late 1960's, a group of Painted Post neighborhood families decided to form a new Cub Scout Troop for the local young boys. Charles became involved in the planning and eventually became the first troop leader. In the late 1970's, several parents at Corning-Painted Post West High School created a support group named the "Band Aids" to help fund and assist the high school marching band. Charles with his acumen for accounting became the first treasurer of the organization. He also was a member of the Corning Elks for many years. In retirement, he enjoyed feeding and watching birds as well as playing golf and gardening.
Charles is survived by his wife Joy, a daughter Katrina Hurlbut (Roger), a son Lindsay Wilcox (Michelle), five grandchildren, Daniel Hurlbut, Melissa DiSpigna, Katherine May, Claire Wilcox, and Emily Wilcox. Charles had two great grandchildren Daniel and Amelia May. He has three surviving sisters, June Tranelli, Martha Morse, and Patricia Zine as well as many nieces and nephews throughout the United States and England. He is predeceased by three sisters.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, December 7th, from 12:00 to 1:00 at Christ Episcopal Church 33 E. 1st Street Corning, NY. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 in the church with a reception to follow. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Charles's name to The , or to the ,
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019