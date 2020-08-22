Charles Martin Losinger
Middleton, MA - formerly of Elmira, NY, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 70. We will remember him as the kindest, smartest, and most thoughtful of people. If you knew Chuck, he was a friend, and he will be dearly missed by many. Beloved husband of Kathryn (Jacque). Devoted father of Scott Losinger of Somerville, Peter Losinger and his wife Krystina of Colorado and Carrie Williams and her husband Brad of Reading. Loving son of the late Willard Losinger and Patty Lu (Anderson). Dear brother of William Losinger and his wife Mary Lou of Elmira, NY and Judy Ottaviani of Elmira, NY. Adored grandfather of Katelyn, Brady and Oliver Losinger, Chase and Austin Williams. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S Bay Ave., Boston MA 02118. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte 28) NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Wednesday August 26th from 3pm-6pm. At the request of the family interment will be private. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
