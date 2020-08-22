1/1
Charles Martin Losinger
Charles Martin Losinger

Middleton, MA - formerly of Elmira, NY, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 70. We will remember him as the kindest, smartest, and most thoughtful of people. If you knew Chuck, he was a friend, and he will be dearly missed by many. Beloved husband of Kathryn (Jacque). Devoted father of Scott Losinger of Somerville, Peter Losinger and his wife Krystina of Colorado and Carrie Williams and her husband Brad of Reading. Loving son of the late Willard Losinger and Patty Lu (Anderson). Dear brother of William Losinger and his wife Mary Lou of Elmira, NY and Judy Ottaviani of Elmira, NY. Adored grandfather of Katelyn, Brady and Oliver Losinger, Chase and Austin Williams. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 S Bay Ave., Boston MA 02118. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte 28) NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Wednesday August 26th from 3pm-6pm. At the request of the family interment will be private. www.cotafuneralhomes.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Chuck was a childhood friend growing up in the same neighborhood and going to the same schools. Out thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Marie Myhalyk
Classmate
August 22, 2020
Bill, I'm so very sorry to hear of Chuckie's passing and want you to know that he and the families are all in my prayers. It doesn't seem that long ago we're playing ball together at Universal. What a gentleman and good friend he was. May he now rest in peace
Bob Schultz
