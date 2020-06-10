Charles N. Shirley
Big Flats - Age 72 passed away Wed. May 24, 2020. Born in Elmira on Mar. 29, 1948. Charles was the son of the late, John A. Sr. & Grace M. Moon Shirley. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Charles retired from Wenzel Contractors. He leaves behind a brother, John A. (Ann) Shirley half-brothers, Henry A. (Bonnie) Wagner and Joseph Wagner. All services will be private.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.