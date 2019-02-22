|
Charles Nordin
Elmira - Age 74, of Elmira, NY, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Charles was born December 3, 1944 in Plattsburg, NY,son of the late William and Lauretta (Lestage) Nordin. Charles was also predeceased by his son, Steven in 2009. Charles served our country in the US Army and retired from the Elmira Police Department as an officer after many years of service. Charles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rose; son, Chuck (Natalie) Nordin; grandchildren, Kayla Bauman, Haley, Leah and Nathan Nordin, Chad and Kassie Nordin, Katlyn Swinson; 4 great grandsons; brother, William (Cynthia) Nordin; best friends, Bob and Bonnie Walborn. Family and friends are invited to call Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 5 pm with Pastor David Sullivan officiating. Interment will take place in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019