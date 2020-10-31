1/
Charles R. "Moose" Kimbell Sr.
Charles R. Kimbell, Sr. "Moose"

Elmira - Age 90 of Elmira, New York died on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Charles was born in Elmira, on Thursday, July 10, 1930 to the late Raymond & Harriett (Kruckow) Kimbell. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Dolores J. (Kieffer) Kimbell. He is survived by his sons & daughters-in-laws, Robert & Janet Kimbell, Michael Kimbell, Charles R. Jr. & Cynthia Kimbell, Ronald & Cindy Kimbell, Bruce & Darcie Kimbell; daughters & son-in-law, Patricia & George Dalia, Elizabeth Kimbell (Darryl); fourteen grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. Charles was a Firefighter for the City of Elmira for over 30 years. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC SERVICES HELD. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in his memory to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County 409 Williams Street Elmira, NY 14901. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
