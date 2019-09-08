|
Charles R. Raymond III
Alpine - Charles Raymond Reynolds III of Alpine, NY died peacefully in his sleep on September 4, 2019 at the age of 89. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles (Stub) and Dorothy Reynolds, siblings, Donald Reynolds & Susan Rullman, great grandson, Gabriel Smith, and special friend Ann Martin. He is survived by his children, Daniel J. Reynolds of California City, CA, David M. Reynolds of Big Flats, NY, Deborah A. Baker (Michael A. Ruffolo) of Pefferlaw, ON, & Michael D. Reynolds of Erin, NY; daughter in law Linda (Steve) Siptrott of Alpine, NY; grandchildren, Robert Reynolds, Justin Smith, Lisa Reynolds, Rebecka Reynolds, Marshall Reynolds, Hannah Baker, & Lindsey Reynolds; great grandchildren Desiree & Leo Dennis, Aubrey & Grace Smith, & Mila Reynolds; sisters, Marilyn Straub of Roseland, VA, & Karen Gorgeous & brother-in-law Larry of Caton, NY. Charlie grew up in Corning, NY. He fought in the Korean War, where he was a medic with the 82nd Airborne Division. After serving in the military he became a Journeyman Toolmaker, working for Corning Glass Works, where he remained for 19 years before changing careers. He taught Technical Mechanics and Tool & Die at B.O.C.E.S. in Horseheads, NY for many years. He was a gifted, talented, and caring teacher who touched the lives of many in the community. During his tenure as a teacher, he also founded C.R. Reynolds Machine Company, which is now Reynolds Manufacturing, located in Big Flats, New York. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.Family and friends are invited to visit Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., Horseheads on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm. Charlie's funeral service will be held there at 1pm with military honors to follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019