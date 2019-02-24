|
|
Charles T. Sullivan
Lowman and Southport - Age 88 of Lowman, NY, formerly of Southport, NY. He was born February 26, 1930 in Rochester, NY, son of the late Charles Eugene and Mary Grace Grab Sullivan and passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Mary J. (Daddona) on September 18, 2015 and sister Shirley Harvey Mix. He is survived by his daughter Carol Douglas (F. Thomas Moretti) of Elmira; sons Michael (Roxanne) Sullivan of Elmira, John (Melonie) Sullivan of TN and Joseph (Lynn) Sullivan of Horseheads; Sister Barbara Baxter of FL; brother-in-law John (Ruth) Daddona of FL; sister-in-law Arlene Liberatore of Elmira; grandchildren Cole (Ashley) Douglas, Nicole Douglas, Kyle, Megan, Taryn, Deven, Alexandra, Lauren and Ashley Sullivan, Brittany (Casey) Ritter; step granddaughters Megan and Amanda Greatsinger; six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Charles attended Elmira Free Academy and dropped out to join the Army. He fought in the Korean War and was in the 1st Cavalry Division, Flying Horseman Chapter. He was in infantry, snow patrol and was a paratrooper. An honorary high school diploma was issued to him on his birthday in 2018. He started working at WJ & ER Youngs Lumber at the age of 15, then worked for Corning Glass in pressware as a grinder and polisher then General Electric in Elmira as a muller. He retired from the Ithaca City School District as an electrician after 30 years and was a communicant of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, February 27th from 4 to 7 pm. Prayers will be offered there on Thursday, February 28th at 9:30 am, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Rev. Richard T. Farrell, Celebrant. Committal prayers, with military honors, will follow in Woodlawn National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Charles through donations to the Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410. Special thanks to Family Homecare Services, CareFirst and the Bath VA for the excellent care provided to Charles over the past several months.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019