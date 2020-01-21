|
Charles Willam Elston
Lowman - Age 82 of Lowman. He was born on August 23, 1937, the 4th son of the late Samuel VanFleet and Florence M. (Loughnan) Elston; he went home to "them" on Friday, January 17, 2020. After his mother's death Charles was raised by "Ma and Dad", the late Edward and Ruth Elston Issacs. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife Sheryl Horton Elston; his son Craig Allen Elston; grandson Joshua David Moore; son-in-law Eric Lawrenz; siblings, Robert, Kenneth, and James Elston Edward Isaacs Jr., Shirley Victor, Bonnie Swartz; along with several dear aunts and uncles. He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Joel) Elston-Moore, and Lisa Lawrenz; stepson Shane (Debbie) Gerould; grandchildren Sara (Rob), Rachel (Ben), Jamie, Rebekah (Nathan), Amy (Jonathon), Kyle, Meghan (Braden), Hannah, Mikayla, Amanda, Alissa, and Mason; great-grandchildren McKenzie, Amara, Nathaniel, Joshua, Timothy, Jeffrey, Levi, Olivia, Anna, Layla, Calyssa, Caden, Isaiah, Anastasia, and another on the way; his brother Bruce (Diane) Elston; brother-in-law Ron Swartz; sister-in-law Dot Elston; his first wife Beth Morris; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Charles spent his life as a dynamic, hard-working, family man. During his childhood he worked in the North Chemung country stores, McMaster's and Whittakers', moving crates of pop bottles up from the basement. He also spent time maple sugaring and dynamiting trees with his dad. As a teenager he worked for Remington Rand, later finding work with the railroads, including Erie Lackawanna. Farming became a lifetime passion for Charles and a constant through his life. After the Railroad, he found work with the Chemung County Highway Dept. where he worked for over 30 years driving trucks and operating the heavy equipment he transported. In the 70's Charles added his own blacktop business to his agenda. While still at the Highway Dept. he trained the next generation of operators. Upon retiring from his long career, Charles returned to farming, where he was always happiest, and came to run the Wellsburg Diner after taking it on from his sister-in-law. He is a chartered and lifetime member of the Baldwin Fire Company. Outside of work, Charles was known to be a "heavy hitter" on the softball field where he played 1st base and catcher over the years for both Baldwin and East Hill Fire Company and later the Chemung County Senior Softball League for 18 years. He was always active in sports and a fan of the Orioles for their roots in the Elmira Pioneers. He served as the Chemung Little League Head Baseball Coach for nearly 6 years; he loved spending time practicing with and attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting, dancing, and musical events. His involvement and love for his extended family saw him making time for ill family members and offering any help he could. He is known for the 'twinkle in his eye' that was matched by his infectious laughter. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Saturday, January 25th from 11 am to 2 pm. Charles' funeral service will be held there at 2pm. Rev. Cathy Dye officiating. Committal and interment will take place in North Chemung Cemetery at a later date. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
