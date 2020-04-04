|
Charlotte H. Von Hendy
Blossburg - Charlotte H. Von Hendy, 81, of Blossburg, PA died peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Broad Acres in Wellsboro.
Born the only child to the late Robert and Bertha May (Howe) Minns on December 29, 1938 in Ithaca, NY. Charlotte was a 1958 graduate of Southside High and later received her R.N. license from the Arnot-Ogden School of Nursing in 1961.
Following graduation on September 2, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Von Hendy. Together they shared over 50 years of devoted marriage and raised two children. Charlotte enjoyed her career as a caregiver. She was employed for 20 years by North Penn Home and Health Care until her retirement in 2000. After retirement, she always kept up with Medical Science and cherished her music.
She also enjoyed family get-togethers and luncheons with friends from her high school class. Charlotte loved the outdoors, especially the parks, forests and wildlife. So much she was know to have visited every zoo within 300 miles.
Charlotte possessed a strong faith was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Blossburg.
She is survived by her: husband, Frank, children Gerald of Blossburg and Judith of Williamsport, sister in law, Sally Douglas of Elmira.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Charlotte's life will be announced at a later date. A private burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Blossburg.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Blossburg is assisting her family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020