Charlotte J. Allen
Elmira - Age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 23, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Charlotte was born on May 28, 1925 in Elmira; daughter of the late, William Joseph Clifford. She married the love of her life, Boyd J. Allen Jr. in 1949 and he predeceased her in 1994. A homemaker, she was an active member of the Ray of Hope Church and volunteered with the Girl Scouts for many years. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, reading and was the coproprietor of J.A.C. Supply with her husband. Charlotte is survived by her loving children, Cheryl (Amy Doohan) Allen, Elmira, Charisse (John) Quinn, Pine City, Charyn (Luis) Gandia, FL, Boyd J. III (Nipa) Allen, Plano, TX, Chezelle (Peter) Serev, Woodbury, CT, and Cherilyn (Michael) Chevalier, Big Flats; "bonus daughter", Beth Balzer; grandchildren, Jeff (Brie) Quinn, Ryan "RJ" (Jeannie) Quinn, Aaron (Bea) Gandia, Emilia Sereva & (Christopher Seeman), Breanna (John) Rogers, Paige (Asshur) McLaughlin Beatty; great-grandchildren, Alex and John-Paul Gandia, Xavier McLaughlin, Roman Quinn, Aniston and Emerson Rogers. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Dec. 27, 2019 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 7:15 p.m. Graveside services in Woodlawn Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please remember , 501 St. Jude PL. Memphis, TN 38105; in recognition of her deep love for children.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019