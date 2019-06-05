Services
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
207 S. Hopkins Street
Sayre, PA
View Map
Waverly - Charlotte L. Talada Chamberlain Rowe, 87, of Waverly passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Carrie Spaulding Talada; first husband, Lee Chamberlain; second husband, C.B. Rowe; sons, Patrick Chamberlain and Michael Chamberlain; granddaughter, Colleen Chamberlain; son-in-law, Rick Atkinson; two brothers and seven sisters.

Charlotte is survived by her children, Donald (Nancy) Chamberlain of Fairhaven, NY, Cathy Atkinson of West Valley, NY, Robert Chamberlain of Rochester, NY, Brenda (Andre) Osseweijer of TX and Crystal Gloege of OK; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlotte was a proud Gold Star Mother who loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching and feeding her birds. She was a life member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sayre. She loved to volunteer, volunteering her time with the hospital and hospice. She was a member of the Barton Home Towners, Barton Singles and Barton Senior Citizens.

A memorial service will he held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins Street, Sayre, PA with Rev. Melinda Artman officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840 or Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892. The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Charlotte's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 5, 2019
