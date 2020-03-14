|
Charlotte Mary (Nero) Tice
Horseheads - 10/27/1935 - 3/13/2020
We are very sad to announce the heartfelt loss of a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. Charlotte passed away at home on Friday, March 13th 2020 at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her father Edward Lawrence Nero Sr.; mother Thelma (Shipman) Nero; mother-in-law Frances (Ferguson) Tice; brothers Junior Nero and William Nero; and her grandson Lawrence Charles Radford. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Charles W. Tice. They met at the "In The Mood Dance" in Elmira in 1954 and were married in 1957. Charlotte is also survived by her sister Janet (Francis) Howard; daughters Nancy Marmor, Donna (Dan) Radford, Tracy Starbuck, and Connie (Kenny) Wilcox; her son Karl (Rose) Tice; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Charlotte worked several jobs over the years, on top of raising her five children. She was very proud to have worked for the Ann Page Plant in Horseheads, once known as the largest food processing facility in the world, from its opening in 1965 until it closed in 1981. No public services will be held; the family will be honoring Charlottes passing privately. Condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020