|
|
Charlotte Pickelhaupt
Southport -
Charlotte Pickelhaupt
Age 76, left her earthly home on Tues. June 11, 2019 following a courageous battle with Leukemia. Born on June 26, 1942 in Dombrowa, Poland; Charlotte was the daughter of the late, Josef & Berta Michaelis Hlawaty. She was a loving wife, married to John Pickelhaupt Sr. for 56 years until his passing in 2017. She was also a loving mother, oma, and friend who will be dearly missed. Charlotte had a true love for children and was a teacher's aide at Broadway Elementary School before opening her own business, Horseheads Rubber Stamp, which she operated for many years. She was also worked with her husband, John at Pickelhaupt's Small Engine Repair. She enjoyed baking, traveling, caring for her home and doting on her loving family who survive. Son's, John Jr. (Tammy) Pickelhaupt Midlothian, VA; and Richard C. (Barbara) Pickelhaupt, Amherst, NY; 4 grandchildren, Erich, Emily, Daniel and Trisha Pickelhaupt; a sister-in-law, Sibylle Hlawaty; nephew, Hans Hlawaty; extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by a brother, Horst Hlawaty. She was also a longtime member of the First United Church of Christ, very active in AARP, and served on the Board of Elections. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira, NY, 14904 on Fri. June 14, 2019 between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Caywood's on Sat. at 10 a.m. with her pastor and friend, Rev. Richard Hubbard officiating, Graveside services will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery where she will rest beside her beloved John. Memorials may be directed to the First United Church of Christ, 160 Madison Ave. Elmira, NY 14901 in her memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 13 to June 14, 2019