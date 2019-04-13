Services
Millerton PA. - Charlotte Vincent, age 88, of Millerton, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on February 23, 1931, a daughter of Harry and Gustava (Bickham) Buck. Before her retirement, Charlotte worked as a Nurses Aide at the Bradford County Manor for 18 years.

Charlotte is survived by her daughters Marguerite (Lewis) Hill of Troy, PA, Joyce (Keith) Layton of Lawrenceville, PA, Connie (Brian) Layton of Columbia Crossroads, PA; sisters Hazel Carle of Athens, PA, Lillian Shay of Athens, PA; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald P. Vincent in 2004; daughter Sherry Chamberlain of Morris Run; sisters Gladys Groover, Blanche Whitebeck and Agnes Buck.

Interment will take place in Jobs Corners Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S Main St, Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
