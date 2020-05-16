|
Cheree L Hitchock
Pine City - Age 47, of Pine City, NY passed away in the arms of her loving mother and daughter and in the presence of her family on May 5, 2020. Cheree fought a long, hard battle with cancer. Cheree was born in Elmira, NY on September 26, 1972, daughter of James Rice and Sarah Hitchcock. She was predeceased by her father, James, grandfather, Robert "papa" Hitchcock and her grandmother, Sarah Casterline. Cheree is survived by her mother, Sarah; sons, Kenneth and Jesse Flick and her daughter, Lauren Flick; grandchildren, Jason, Jade, Herb, Bailey and Dawson Flick and a grandchild Flick on the way; brother, James Rice; grandmother, Marlene Hitchock; father of Cheree's children, Ken Flick; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cheree loved her second family at Dements Candy Factory in Big Flats. Cheree had two dear friends, Cindy and Shelly, for which she loved dearly. Cheree liked cookouts in the front yard for friends and family. She loved the holidays and her cat, Radar, along with her Great Dane, Rosie, but her biggest joy was her children and grandchildren. A private service was held for Cheree and she was laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, May 11th 2020. Arrangements were with James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 16 to May 18, 2020