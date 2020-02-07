Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:15 PM
Gillett, PA - Formerly of Gillett, PA and Oneonta, NY, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Sat. Jan. 25, 2020. Born on Mar. 15, 1956 in Elmira, NY to the late, Clarence & Dorothy Deats Carter. She was employed by various department stores including, Rosenbaum's and Harold's Army & Navy. Family was always of the upmost importance. She enjoyed gambling, reading, "Bonfires with Bourbon", and her feline companions. Cheryl is survived by her two brothers, Ricky (Cheryl Marie) Carter Sr. and Stephen (Sheila) Carter, both of Gillett, PA.; step children, Robert (Lisa) Lipari, Joseph (Brook) Lipari, Lindsay (Mark) Maynard, Katee (Jared) Shue Lipari, 5 step grandchildren, step-siblings, Gary (Lori) Hawk, Lee Hawk, Raymond (Andrea) Hawk; nieces and nephews, Amanda & Christine, Nicole & Jason, Kristen & Patrick, Rickey Jr., Crystal, Raymond, Rand and Ryan. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by two companions, Michael S. Lipari and Peter Mulinari; step-father, Malcolm Bull; step sister, Bonnie Reese. Guest will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3:15 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill, East Smithfield, PA 18831 in her memory.
- ADVERTISEMENT -