Elmira - Age 69 of Elmira, NY. She was born May 12, 1949 in Elmira, daughter of Thomas F. and Jeanne L. (Watts) Houser and passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was predeceased by her father Thomas F. Houser and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Leo Matthews, Jr.; children Shawn (Lynette) Matthews and Kimberly (Douglas Demaree) Gilbert; grandchildren Jocelyn, Taylor, Hannah, Courtney, Katelyn and Megan all of Elmira; mother Jeanne Cheeseman of Horseheads; brothers Kenneth (Diane) Houser of Elmira and Christopher (Tess) Houser of Slidell, LA; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Cheryl was employed with Arnot Ogden Medical Center for over 20 years, St. Joseph's Hospital for 10 years, Caregivers and Americare. Most recently, she was employed at Top's Supermarket, Southport. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, April 11th from 5 to 7 pm. Her memorial service will be held at 7 pm. Committal prayers at Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Cheryl through donations to the .
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
