|
|
Cheryl C. Bailey
Odessa - Cheryl C. Bailey, 74, of Odessa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Montour Falls on September 25, 1944, the daughter of the late Carl and Addoline (Lisk) Clearwater. Cheryl graduated from Odessa-Montour Central School in 1963.
Cheryl upholstered furniture for 40 years, and was a machinist at Borg Warner in Ithaca for 15 years, retiring in 2010. She was a Red Hatter, enjoyed sewing, her Koi pond, gardening, Hot Air Balloons, ziplining, roller coasters, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Parker and Kimberly (Garry) Snyder; a son, Lonnie Bailey (Carol Smith); three sisters, Florence Grantier, Freida White (Dan), and Carla (Jerry) Harriger; four grandchildren, Austin Nichols, Kyle Snyder (Alissa), Karissa Snyder Westcott (Jai), and Kassandra Snyder (Tate); six great grandchildren, Kalani, Oliver, Owen, Sophia, Emma and Hali; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Clearwater, Karen Lawrence and Pat Clearwater; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson, Cameron Nichols in 2017; sister, Myra Boughton; brothers, Carl Clearwater, George Clearwater and Charles Clearwater; and son-in-law, James Parker.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toward a memorial garden for Cheryl, c/o Stillmans Greenhouse, 251 State Route 14, Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019