Cheryl Lynn Talada
Elmira - Cheryl Lynn Talada, age 61, of Elmira, NY passed away surrounded by family at the Corning Center on May 8, 2019. Born June 6, 1957, in Elmira.
Predeceased by parents Rosetta (Fields) and Donald Darrow, son, Jeremy Darrow also grandson Nathan.
Cheryl is survived by son Robert (Amber Koontz) Talada of Corning, daughter Michelle (Talada) Morgan of Sayre, Pa., several grandchildren as well as great-grandchild(ren), siblings Roxanne Townsend of Elmira, Mark(Joyce) Darrow of Painesville, Ohio, Cora Darrow of Elmira, James Darrow of Elmira and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held Tuesday May 14 in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 16, 2019