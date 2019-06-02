|
Chester A. Hendricks "Chet"
Horseheads, NY and Ellenton, FL - On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 93. Chet was born November 30, 1925, in New Columbia, PA, to the late Chester Hendricks and Florence Myers. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Trudy Van Hassent Hendricks; Barb (Scott) Bittler, Ken (Helen) Hendricks; grandchildren, Michelle, Michael (Erin), Steven, Allen, Kristina (Justin); great grandchildren, Sydney, Anthony, Rylee and Brantley. Chet served his country honorably with the US Navy during WWII in Normandy and in the Pacific. He retired after 25 years from Corning Inc. and was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church and a long time Mason. His Memorial Service will be held at Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2 PM. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Chet's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019