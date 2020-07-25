Chester F. "Chet" Jelliff



Ridgebury, PA - Chester F. "Chet" Jelliff, Age 78 of Ridgebury PA, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Elderwoods of Waverly following a brief illness. Chet was born July 4, 1942 in Elmira, NY son of the late Chester F. & Ruth (Reeser) Jelliff, Sr. He was a graduate of Troy High School and then attended Mansfield University. He and the former Judy A. Ketter were married on March 7, 1964 and celebrated 56 years together. Chet was retired from Taughannock Aviation as a corporate pilot flying private jets. Previously Chet was a pilot for Elmira Aeronautical and following retirement Chet was a self employed carpenter. He was a member of the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, a past member of the Pine City Masonic Lodge and the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church. In his spare time he enjoyed woodcarving and spending time with his loving family.



Survivors include his loving wife Judy A. Jelliff of Bentley Creek, PA, two daughters, Patricia & Benton Frisbie of Pine City, NY, Tracy Compton & (Jim Thorp) of Brooktondale, NY, a sister, Cheryl & James Davis of Crossville, TN, grandchildren, Nichole Compton, Robert Compton, Kali Compton, great-grandchildren, Hailey, Aubrey, Gianna and Brynlee, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Chet's funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Reverend Robert Wuetherich of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church officiating. Interment will follow in Bentley Creek Cemetery. To follow policy masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced.



Memorials in Chet's memory may be made to the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, C/O David Westgate, 92 Brink Road, Candor, NY 13743.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store