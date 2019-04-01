|
|
CHRISTIAN F. MERRILL
Beaver Dams - Age 86, passed away peacefully at home and into the hands of his Savior, surrounded by his loving family, on March 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (April 3) from 6pm-8pm; and Thursday (April 4) from 11am-1pm; followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm at the funeral home; burial at Montour Cemetery. A reception will be announced.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, June Merrill; 10 children, Donald (Lucinda) Merrill, Richard Merrill, Bruce (Heather) Merrill, Phillip (Heather) Merrill, Virginia Merrill Taylor, Christine (John III) Paris, Linda (Rodney) Wheat, Deborah (Mark) Dawson, Bonnie (Vincent) Scuteri, and Tammy (Mike) Cole; brothers, Herbert (Judith) Merrill, sisters-in-laws, Marjorie Tyler Merrill, Jane (John) Mullins and Betty Tyler; and brother-in-law, Len (Vera) Tyler; 37 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Orpha Merrill; mother-in-law, Ruth Tyler Merrill; brothers, William, Noble, Frank, and George Merrill; sisters, Charlotte Merrill Rozell, brothers-in-law, Jesse Tyler, Waldo Tyler, and Alvin Rozell; sisters-in-law, Mary Brewer Tyler, Marjorie Nichols Tyler and Norma Merrill; and grand-daughters, Emily Sue Merrill Fedoriw, Charity Hope Cole, and Seglinda Lynn Taylor.
Christian was born in Sabinsville, PA. He started working at Dresser-Rand in Painted Post at the age of 18 years old and later retired as a supervisor of 44 years in 1996. In his earlier years he was a school bus driver for Corning Painted Post School District and he was a Youth Group Leader and Deacon at Millport Baptist Church; where he impacted and lead many young lives to Christ. He was a member of Faith Baptist Chapel and still held the position of Deacon. In his extra time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling with his family. He took great pride in his job and all that he did. He especially enjoyed Sunday dinners with all his family. Christian was well known and respected in the local community. He was a very caring, compassionate person and always put the needs of others before his own. He was a great story teller, able to command anyone's attention and was a natural born leader. He was a man of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that would await him after his passing. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019