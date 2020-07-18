1/1
Christian O. Drake
1967 - 2020
Christian O. Drake

Elmira - Christian O. Drake, age 52, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020. Born September 26, 1967 in Elmira, NY to the late Anson and Betty (McDonald) Drake. He was a graduate of Southside High School. Chris had 22 years of service with the Chemung County Highway Department.

He is survived by two children, Kaitlyn (Zachary Smith) and Nicholas Drake; granddaughter, Alayna Smith; brother, Donald Drake; nieces, Michelle Witsch, Kristen and Kellie Drake; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his Higher Hope Church family. Chris was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia; and brother Frank. Chris is remembered for his sense of humor, musicality, rebellious soul and love of things fast and loud. Chris will be deeply missed by those who loved him. A private interment in Sts. Peter and Paul's Cemetery will be held at the family's convenience.






Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
