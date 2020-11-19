1/1
Christina L. Baker
Christina L. Baker

Endicott - Christina L. Baker, 42, of Endicott, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in Ithaca, NY on December 2, 1977 and graduated from Ithaca High School.

Christina's life was about her son, Ryan. She was a happy and loving person, who enjoyed sewing, crafts and making jewelry.

Surviving are her son, Ryan Baker; parents, Billie and Paul Iacovelli, Jr.; grandparents, Bill Lederman, Evelyn and Bob Howell; sisters, Jessica Iacovelli (John Freund), April Iacovelli, and Isabelle Iacovelli; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Kenneth Baker.

Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Burial will be in Montour Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to a substance abuse treatment organization of your choice. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
