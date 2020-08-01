Christina M. Brown
Marietta, SC - Age 47 of Marietta, South Carolina died on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Chrissy is survived by her father, Wayne Brown; brother & sister-in-law, Zack & Ginger Brown; and two nephews, Michael and Matthew Brown. She was preceded by her mother, Marsha Brown. Chrissy was a 1990 graduate of Southside High school and a top soccer and softball player throughout her high school years. Chrissy graduated from the University of South Florida in 1995 with a B.A. Mathematics, Emphasis in Civil Engineering. She worked with her father at the family owned business, Decker/Echo Bridge Inc. from 1986-2013 starting as a construction crew member and advancing through the ranks to Engineering Technician, Sales Engineer and Vice President. Chrissy then joined Cameron Bridge Works, LLC from 2013-2016 and wrapped up her career as a member of the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Chrissy was affiliated with the Society of Women Engineers, Delta Gamma Fraternity, Army ROTC and the Twin Tiers Jazz Society. Chrissy will be laid to rest next to her mother in Web Mills Cemetery, Web Mills, NY. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, or memorials please make a donation to one of the following charities: The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence 600 Grant, Suite 750 Denver, Colorado 80203 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
online at https://www.lls.org/ www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com