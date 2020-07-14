Christina Owens Peterson



It is with great sadness that the family of Christina Owens Peterson announce her passing on July 4th, 2020 at the age of 55.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 27 years, Ken, her sons & step-daughter, Atlanta (Conrad), Josh, Jon (Lorrie), Andrew, Tyler; Her Parents Michael and Cathy; Her siblings Michael Jr, Patricia (Jim); Ken's many Brothers and Sisters in-law; Grandchildren, Conrad, Adrianna, Lena, Izzy, Faith, Paisley, Bailey, and Delaney, as well as several nieces, nephews, great niece, cousins and life-long friends.



Christina loved her family with everything she had and worked hard to provide a wonderful life for her children. She was a strong woman who fought to overcome many obstacles and losses throughout her life. She will be remembered for her fun and fierce spirit, and generosity to those she loved.



A celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date.



Memorial donations in her name can be made to



•The Jed Foundation, 6 E 39th Street, Suite 700



•New York, NY 10016









