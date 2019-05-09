|
Christine Ann Hover
Elmira - Christine A. Hover, age 54 passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Minnie Jones; paternal grandparents, Leslie Hover, Sr. and Freida Hover Miller; uncles, William and Edward Jones and Tom Mullen; and cousin, Scott Jones. Christine is survived by her loving parents, Leslie "Jake" and Kay Hover; brother, Ted Hover; nieces and nephew, Zachary and Tayler Hover with their mother Kelly and Alessandro Hover with his mother Veronica; and several aunts, uncles and cousins with their extended families. Christine graduated from BOCES with a certificate in cosmetology and practiced for many years. She was a very sincere and caring person with a BIG heart. She was a loving daughter and sister who will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church, 1238 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pine City, NY 14871 or the , 1316 College Avenue, Elmira, NY 14901. A funeral service celebrating Christine's life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11am at PAUMC 1238 Pennsylvania Avenue, Pine City, NY 14871. Pastor Bill Vallet will officiate. Christine's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 9 to May 12, 2019