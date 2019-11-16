Resources
Christine M. Hertel


1960 - 2019
Christine M. Hertel, 59 of Cayuta, NY died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, NY. She was born in Elmira, NY August 11, 1960. Christine is survived by her husband Michael Hertel, daughter Carrie Ann Hertel, son Michael (Serena) Hertel, daughter Jennifer (Michael) Sundquist, 9 grandchildren, mother JoAnn Jacobson, sister Brenda (Rick) Hendrickson, niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her father Francis Fish. Christine requested no service. Memorials may be directed to your local S,P.C.A.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
