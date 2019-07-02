Resources
Christopher Gene Taylor

Christopher Gene Taylor Obituary
Christopher Gene Taylor

- - 6-17-1964 - 6-24-2019

Chris is proceeded by his mother Jean Taylor Rohr and step father Lance Rohr.

Survived by his sisters Holly Taylor Stewart (John) from Hope Mills NC, Suzanne Taylor from Elmira NY, Brothers Scott Taylor from Elmira NY, Mark Taylor (Susan) in Idaho, Aunt Tamie Kuhn, Life long friend Chris Renshaw and many others.

Chris was a fun loving beautiful soul of a person. Very handsome he wore his heart on his sleeve. Along with many other talents Chris had a passion for singing and sang in local bands in the Elmira area in the early 80s. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

There will be a celebration of life for Chris at Patricks at 6pm July 6th.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 2, 2019
