Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Wiesner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher J. Wiesner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher J. Wiesner Obituary
Christopher J. Wiesner

Alpine - Age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Chris is predeceased by his parents Robert P. and Barbara Eck Wiesner, and his first wife Melody A. Wiesner. He is survived by his wife Cindy Rich Wiesner; son Chris Wiesner; step-children, Jessica Keck, Katy (Nick) Mustico, Joe Rich ,and Allison Rich; grandchildren, Josh Keck, Jacob Westrick, Mackenzie Heavlin, Madison and Alyssa Kelly, Sadie Mathers, and Willow MacAnanny; great grandchildren, Landon, Kendall, and Carson; sister and brother-in-law Zandra and Bobby Lewis; mother-in-law Dorothy Park; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jeanette and John Pallone, and Tim Park. Chris was successfully self-employed as the owner of National Ram Electronics in Alpine. Following his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now