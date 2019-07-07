|
|
Christopher J. Wiesner
Alpine - Age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Chris is predeceased by his parents Robert P. and Barbara Eck Wiesner, and his first wife Melody A. Wiesner. He is survived by his wife Cindy Rich Wiesner; son Chris Wiesner; step-children, Jessica Keck, Katy (Nick) Mustico, Joe Rich ,and Allison Rich; grandchildren, Josh Keck, Jacob Westrick, Mackenzie Heavlin, Madison and Alyssa Kelly, Sadie Mathers, and Willow MacAnanny; great grandchildren, Landon, Kendall, and Carson; sister and brother-in-law Zandra and Bobby Lewis; mother-in-law Dorothy Park; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jeanette and John Pallone, and Tim Park. Chris was successfully self-employed as the owner of National Ram Electronics in Alpine. Following his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019