Christopher M. Beierling
Wellsburg - Christopher M. Beierling, 53, of Wellsburg, NY, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Lisa R. (Beebe) Beierling. The couple met in May 2009 and married January 29, 2011.
Chris was born on July 13, 1965, son of the late George and Doris (Wright) Beierling of Amityville, NY. Chris worked in auto parts sales at many places on Long Island before moving upstate in 2001. He has worked at Moore's Automotive in Sayre, PA for the last several years.
Chris had a true passion for cars and hot rods, particularly anything Pontiac. He belonged to the Overhead Cammers Club, Long Island Street Rod Association, and was a frequent contributor on the Pontiac Performance Years Forum. Chris also built several unique cars and motorcycles over the years, both for himself and for friends. His dream project was a 1931 Pontiac hot rod, which he was able to see come to life over the last few years. "The coupe" and he called it was his pride and joy and was featured in the November 2017 issue of Poncho Perfection Magazine.
Chris is survived by his wife Lisa, his in-laws Beatrice and Roger Beebe, his sisters-in-law Tammy Stilson and Shelley Scott, his niece Chelsea (Bryan) Maynard, special great niece and nephew Izabelle and Blake Maynard, nephew Michael (Megan) Iannarilli and their children, and close friends Adam Skinkle, George Frouxides, and Tommy Barrett. Chris was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 4:00 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY. The memorial service to honor Chris's life will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 30th at the funeral home with Pastor Micky Cavanaugh officiating. Lisa is asking everyone to dress in casual cloths and if you have a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor's please wear them.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chris's memory to the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Road, Horseheads, NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019