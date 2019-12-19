|
Clairmont C. Ham
Pine City - Age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 18, 2019 following declining health. Born on Oct. 15, 1932 in Elmira, son of the late Gordon & Prudence Cortright Ham. With deep dedication to his country, Clairmont served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict. He then married the love of his life, Gretchen Strong, on Feb. 26, 1955 at the Trinity Episcopal Church. Clairmont worked for 34 years at NY Tel/Verizon, and was a devoted family man, living by example. He enjoyed spending time with his family, farming with his dad, and tending to his draft horses. He was a lifelong member of Pine City Baptist Church, and was involved in his community, serving as Chairman of the Southport Town Board of Appeals for 28 years. He was also involved in the Endless Mountains Draft Horse Club, the Hillsurfers Four-Wheel Drive Club, and was a cofounder of the Chemung Valley Farm Museum. He is survived by loving wife, Gretchen Strong Ham; children, David (Tonia) Ham, Charleston, SC, Gary (Lisa) Ham, Pine City, Debra (Joseph) Leonard, Baton Rouge, LA, Elena Russell (Kenny's partner in life); 7 grandchildren, Brian Ham, Victoria Ham, Cyle Ham, Mitchell Ham, Darius (Anna) Ham, Branson and Austin Leonard; great grandson, Bentley Ham; sister-in-law, Rev. Mary Frances Curns, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Clairmont was predeceased by his beloved son, Kenneth "Kenny" Ham; sisters, Joyce (Charles) Barnes, Sharon (Giles) Tolbert; brother-in-law, Andrew (Lynn) Strong. Thank you to the Chemung County Nursing Facility 6th floor staff for your excellent care of Clairmont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine City Baptist Church, 1516 Pennsylvania Ave, Pine City, NY 14871, or to Second Chance Ranch, PO Box 62, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sun. Dec. 22, 2019, 2-5 p.m. Funeral services take place at the Pine City Baptist Church, 1516 Penn. Ave. Pine City, NY 14871 on Mon. at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Sabrina Smith officiating followed by burial in Fitzsimmons Cemetery next to Kenny, where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Ham.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019