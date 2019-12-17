|
|
Clara H. Hoover
Montour Falls - Clara H. Hoover, 96, of Montour Falls, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born in Watkins Glen, NY on June 12, 1923, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Helen (Carey) Howell. She was a graduate of Watkins Glen High School.
Clara retired as a bank teller at Chemung Valley Savings & Loan in Watkins Glen. She was a member of the Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered in the gift shop. Clara enjoyed puzzles, knitting, crocheting and volunteer work at the county barn for many years. In 1999, Clara was honored as one of Schuyler County's Outstanding Mature Workers. She was predeceased by her husbands, Paul Fennell and John Hoover.
Clara is survived by her two sons, Pat (Kathleen) Fennell of Rochester and Tom (Carmella) Fennell of NC; two step sons, Norman Hoover and Robert (Merrily) Hoover; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and one niece, Karine Bennett of Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:30am-12:30pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Her funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Watkins Glen. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Montour Falls Fire Department, Schuyler Hospital Auxiliary, Care First Hospice, or Schuyler County Ambulance. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019