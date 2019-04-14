|
|
Clara M. Vincent
Doylestown, PA - Age 95, formerly of Elmira, passed away on Apr. 6 2019 after a brief illness at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown PA. She was currently residing with her son and daughter-in-law. Born on Nov 15, 1923 in Elmira, Clara was one of eight children and was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Ora M. Roe Little. She was predeceased by her husband Walter J. Vincent in 1997. Clara enjoyed caring for her home and family and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is remembered as a kind and gentle soul. Surviving is her loving son and caregivers, Gary (Mary) Vincent of Washington Crossing, PA; grandchildren, Jennifer (Daniel) MacKerchar of Churchville, PA; and Jonathan Vincent of San Diego, CA; great grandchildren Emily, Kathryn, and Chase MacKerchar; Survivors include her brothers, Charles (Lois) Little and Glen Little of Elmira and her sister, Marjorie Fredenberg of Sayre, PA; several nieces and nephews. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019