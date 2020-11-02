Clara Oaks Smith (Schaeffler)
Horseheads - Clara Oaks Smith (Schaeffler), age 99 of Horseheads, NY passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 31, 2020.
Daughter of Mark Joseph Smith of Burdett, NY and Margaret Rea Oaks of Monmouth, Illinois.
Clara Oaks Smith was born on December 11, 1920 at home in the Town of Hector and attended the first eight grades of school in a one room schoolhouse at the end of the road where her family lived. She graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1938. Too young to enter nursing school after graduation, she took postgraduate studies until the following year when she entered the Nursing School at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira. Clara received her RN degree in 1942 and began work at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Obstetrics.
Clara married Francis Kelly in 1943 and had four children: Kevin, Brian, Sheila and Dennis.
Clara married a second time to Herbert A. Schaeffler on May 3, 1975. They resided in Westfield, PA. and remained lovingly married until his accidental death in November 1977.
Clara continued to work in nursing until 1993 as head nurse of the long-term care unit at the Arnot.
Clara was predeceased by husband, Herbert A. Schaeffler in 1977; beloved daughter, Sheila K. Harrison in 2014; Son-in-law, Edward S. (Pete) Harrison in 2006; Siblings; Hollen C. Smith 2015; Todd J. Smith 1989; Isabelle R. Smith (D'Ingianni) 2020; Seth M. Smith 2016.
Clara is survived by her children, Kevin P. (Elaine) Kelly of Monroeville, PA; Brian F. (Yvonna) Kelly of Caton, NY; Dennis R. (Deborah) Kelly of Horseheads, NY; Stepdaughter, Nancy E. (Richard) Hamula; Stepson, Robert G. (Judy) Schaeffler; Stepdaughter, Ann E. Reed; Stepdaughter, Lynn C. (Floyd) Hilfiger. Special grandson, Brian T. (Caitlin) Harrison; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Clara's Career
R.N. with certification in Gerontology - Unit Director, Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Retired in 1993.
Volunteering
American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, National Soaring Museum, Center Street Elementary School, BOCES (Kids On The Block Program), American Heart Association
, Tanglewood Community Center (Animal Puppet Show), Corning Community College (served on a panel for junior nursing students from 1994-1996), Senior Games, Special Olympics
, Fishing Derby, Senior Notebook of the Air (Radio Program), Alzheimer Care Givers Support Group, Children's Miracle Network and Over The Counter Players (a Reading Theater Group).
Clara served on the Chemung Valley Multiple Sclerosis Association (CVMS) for 10 years and was Patient Care Coordinator for a number of those years. She also was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Clara was lovingly dedicated to her family. She had the kindest heart and was always there to lend a tender, helping hand. Clara was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Horseheads and served on the Vestry, taught Pre-K Sunday School and Junior/Senior Sunday School Classes. She loved gardening and had beautiful gardens. She was an avid reader and enjoyed researching her ancestry. Clara had an amazing doll collection, given to her over the years by family. She spent many hours after retirement volunteering in her community. She and her daughter Sheila hosted many wonderful holiday family gatherings. We will hold those precious memories forever in our hearts. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Clara's life was devoted to (as she would put it): my friends and my wonderful family of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A private service will be held for family at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing, L.D. Clute Education Building, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira, NY 14905.
Clara's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
