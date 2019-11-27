Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Horseheads - Age 79, of Horseheads, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Clare was born on November 6, 1940 in Corning, NY, daughter of the late Houston and Cloie (Miles) Wilson. Clare was also predeceased by her sister, Pauline Kelly and brothers, Roy and Houston Wilson. Clare was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by her family. Clare is survived by her husband of 61 years, Howard Soule Sr.; daughters, Dawn (Larry) Colton, Cloie (Dave) Yerkes and Marsha Rose; son, Howard Jr. (Candy) Soule; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Jessie Jeffers, Cheryl Bowers and Ethel (Rick) Wheeler; brothers, Eugene (Anita) Wilson and Gerald Wilson; several nieces and nephews. Clare's wish was for no services to be held. Interment will take place in Coopers Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
