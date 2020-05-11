|
Clarence T. Hoyt
Horseheads, NY - Longtime resident of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Clarence was born on September 14, 1926, in Elmira, NY, son of the late Clarence and Adelaide O'Herron Hoyt. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force, including being stationed at Pearl Harbor in World War II following the infamous attack. He retired with the NYS Department of Taxation, was a lifetime member of the Horseheads Fire Department, and a member of the Elmira division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The consummate patriarch of the family, he raised his own to be kind, respectful, understanding, and reliable no matter what. He showed his grandchildren what a gentleman should be and passed along countless little tidbits like "ladies on the inside, gentlemen on the outside" when walking down the street. A conveyor of numerous stories of the past, he taught his grandchildren about life, history, sports (specifically basketball, the Boston Celtics, and Larry Bird), and many other lessons that stuck with them for a lifetime. Clarence is pre-deceased by wife, Dorothy Lyon Hoyt in 2009. Following her passing, his focus shifted to center his world around all the people he loved. His "person" may have been gone, but he made the best of it and completely lived for his great grandchildren. He always put others before himself, gaining the most happiness through selfless acts of enhancing the joy of his family. Battling countless physical ailments and setbacks, he persevered to have extremely close relationships with his great grandchildren and to see many more birthdays and holidays. A perfect representation of the life he lived; no sickness, physical ailment, or weather condition ever forced him to miss a single sports game or important event. A man to admire and emulate, and a way of life to strive for any time one is stressed over life's demands. "What would Clarence do?" He would do whatever was important for the ones he loved and always have their back, even if it meant adding more to his own plate. He is survived by his loving daughter Janet (John) Tighe; grandchildren, Courtney (Patrick) Bola and Ian (Kate) Tighe; great grandchildren, Haylee and Laken Bola and Annabelle Tighe, as well as an expected great grandson in September, who will have the initials C.T. in his honor. He is also survived by his daughter Midge Hartman; grandson Roger (Michelle) Hartman; great grandchildren Joshua, Keshia, and Larry Hartman, and several extended family members. In addition, he is predeceased by a grandson, Tommy Hartman. Those wishing to remember Clarence, please consider memorials to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave, Elmira, NY 14903 in his memory. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but services will be held privately. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Clarence's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020