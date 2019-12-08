Services
Clifford E. Bennett Obituary
Sheshequin Twp., PA - Clifford E. Bennett, 82, of Sheshequin Township, PA passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Clifford retired from Kennedy Value in Elmira, NY following 22 years of service. He was an active partner in the Sunflower Acres Family Campground in Addison, NY for the past 23 years. Clifford is survived by his wife, Ida Hite Bennett, son, Brion (Paula) Bennett of Towanda, daughter, Laura (Bill) Herald of Bloomsburg, PA, grandsons, Nicholas Bennett of Athens, PA and Andrew Bennett of Seattle, WA, and granddaughter, Katie Herald of Bloomsburg.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a funeral and committal service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Full military honors will be accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.

The family will provide flowers and requests that contributions may be directed to the Ulster United Methodist Church c/o Carol Babcock, 5228 Sheshequin Rd. Ulster, PA 18850 in Clifford's memory.

Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
